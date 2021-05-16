Opinion

Vaccines, not booze bans, are the right way to fight Covid

Covid has taught us many harsh lessons. It is an invisible enemy that is at its most dangerous when we are least aware of the threat. How many people have died because of one unguarded moment, one maskless conversation, or one family gathering after an unbearably long absence?



We are tired. Tired of fear, tired of restrictions and tired of waiting for the nightmare to end. We want our lives back, we want the vaccine, we want to hope again and we want to make a living without worrying that our jobs or our businesses will suddenly be taken from us. Last year, after the first wave had passed and it looked like we had come through it better than many other countries, we dared to hope that the worst was over. What a tragic mistake that turned out to be...