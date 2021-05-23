Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Dear Mr President, there’s no apartheid in Israel

23 May 2021 - 00:00 By Warren Goldstein

Mr President, allow me the opportunity of responding to your public letter regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We have debated these issues in private on many occasions and I’ve appreciated our frank exchanges. I do so, respectfully, this time in public, so that our fellow South Africans can benefit from our conversation around these issues that grip the world.

Mr President, you have dedicated your life to achieving peace, and sacrificed much for this noble cause...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenneth Meshoe Opinion & Analysis
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Shocking revelations at Zondo inquiry must lead to prosecutions Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Split will be the end of the ANC as we know it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng