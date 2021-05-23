Opinion

Dear Mr President, there’s no apartheid in Israel

Mr President, allow me the opportunity of responding to your public letter regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We have debated these issues in private on many occasions and I’ve appreciated our frank exchanges. I do so, respectfully, this time in public, so that our fellow South Africans can benefit from our conversation around these issues that grip the world.



Mr President, you have dedicated your life to achieving peace, and sacrificed much for this noble cause...