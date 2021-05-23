Opinion
Failing municipalities destroy dreams of a better life for all
23 May 2021 - 00:00
If, as it is often said, local government is the coalface of the state’s service delivery to citizens, we may have reached a moment of truth on that front. This week, the state of local government was brought into sharp focus in parliament by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Speaking in the budget vote debate, Mboweni highlighted the danger posed by dysfunctional local authorities to the state’s ability to service the needs of citizens and to the prudent management of our financial resources...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.