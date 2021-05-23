Opinion

Failing municipalities destroy dreams of a better life for all

If, as it is often said, local government is the coalface of the state’s service delivery to citizens, we may have reached a moment of truth on that front. This week, the state of local government was brought into sharp focus in parliament by finance minister Tito Mboweni.



Speaking in the budget vote debate, Mboweni highlighted the danger posed by dysfunctional local authorities to the state’s ability to service the needs of citizens and to the prudent management of our financial resources...