Opinion

Look the other way, Mbete, and you might be No 1

Raymond Zondo has almost become our quintessential archaeologist, patiently and painstakingly excavating and mining the dirt and dregs from our recent past that we'd rather not face. But confront them we must, if we are to have a livable future.



One of the dinosaurs/fossils Zondo unearthed this week and served up to the viewing public was Baleka Mbete, former National Assembly speaker. Apart from Jacob Zuma, no-one is ideally placed to remind us of our worst nightmares...