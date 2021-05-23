Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Look the other way, Mbete, and you might be No 1

23 May 2021 - 00:03 By

Raymond Zondo has almost become our quintessential archaeologist, patiently and painstakingly excavating and mining the dirt and dregs from our recent past that we'd rather not face. But confront them we must, if we are to have a livable future.

One of the dinosaurs/fossils Zondo unearthed this week and served up to the viewing public was Baleka Mbete, former National Assembly speaker. Apart from Jacob Zuma, no-one is ideally placed to remind us of our worst nightmares...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenneth Meshoe Opinion & Analysis
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Shocking revelations at Zondo inquiry must lead to prosecutions Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Split will be the end of the ANC as we know it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng