Opinion

On the use and abuse of critique: the Maxeke-Congress debate

On 2 May 2021, Athambile Masola published “ANC can’t co-opt Maxeke,” (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-05-02-anc-cant-co-opt-maxeke/) a response to my two-part series on Charlotte Maxeke’s religio-political legacy. In her critique, Masola “disputes the theory that the Bantu Women’s league was a forerunner of today’s ANC Women’s League” on the basis of Maxeke’s critique of Congress published in a 19 June 1920 letter to Umteteli wa Bantu newspaper entitled "Ukubiwa kwe League Yi Congress E Komani" (“The Theft of the League by the Congress in Komani”).



To state outright, it is not clear what exactly Dr Masola’s understanding of the word “forerunner” is nor her understanding of my use of it. As a literary scholar, the tools of basic textual analysis should have made it clear to Masola that where I referred to the ANC saying “then named the South African Native National Congress in 1912”, I referred to the ANC Women’s League[’s] ...forerunner, the Bantu Women’s League”. This was to make clear that the BWL was not simply renamed the ANC WL. The word “forerunner” is used to index the complexity of historical processes that do not lend themselves to a neat teleology of nationalist progress...