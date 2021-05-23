Opinion

Ouch, that stings: no vaccine against DA self-sabotage

'What? You haven't been vaccinated yet? Dahling, everyone's been vaccinated already." Well, that's what it felt like soon after spin-doctor Chris Vick tweeted that he'd been vaccinated on Tuesday, the second day of the mass Covid vaccine rollout that's supposed to start with the really elderly and then include the merely elderly before trickling down to the middle-aged and the young.



Hardly had I shaken my fists at the sky for the Vick outrage - he is much younger than I am and I am seriously young - than other names started popping up. Yup, vaccinated! You?..