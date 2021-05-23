Q&A with Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke
New research shows the devastating impact of keeping schools closed for much of last year. With experts warning of a third wave, Chris Barron asked Mugwena Maluleke, South African Democratic Teachers Union general secretary …
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Are you going to demand that schools close again?
We haven't discussed that because we're just watching to see if the numbers go up...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.