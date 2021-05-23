Opinion

SA must now act boldly against Israel

Though instinct could plunge me straight into the cauldron of violence, bloodshed and destruction which has wreaked havoc in Palestine over the past two weeks, first placing that situation in historical perspective is necessary.



For decades, a profound sense of systemic violence, brutality and alienation engulfed the daily lives of Palestinians, a largely impoverished working-class people today trying to eke out a living in increasingly precarious and hostile circumstances, inflicted by the constantly belligerent Israeli state in the land of their birth, from which they were violently wrenched...