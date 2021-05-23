Opinion
Wage cut alone won’t fix public service problem
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Freezing the public service wage bill on its own will not slash debt. Nor will it boost performance or increase value for money. Whatever savings are realised in reducing the wage bill will almost certainly immediately be lost in irregular and fruitless spending, incompetence and corruption.
Ideologically insisting that the public service must deliver a service when it does not have the capacity to do so is equally wasteful. An example of this is the government stubbornly insisting that the public sector alone should roll out Covid-19 vaccines, when it clearly does not have the capacity to do so. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.