Opinion

Better to share our abundance than our paucity

Most mornings, the leading talk radio station in Gauteng rounds off its news bulletins by naming parts of the province where Eskom’s “load reduction” is in effect. Dutifully, it implores those affected to not report the outages.



To the privileged who live in suburbia and never experience it, the innocuously sounding load reduction entails enforced, hours-long power cuts. It occurs when Eskom, during morning and afternoon peak hours, deliberately switches off whole neighbourhoods in townships and villages...