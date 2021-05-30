CARTOON | Zweli Mkhize under pressure over rollout of R150m tender
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s department is accused of awarding Digital Vibes a tender worth R150m for communication regarding the National Health Insurance rollout in 2019.
Digital Vibes is owned by Mkhize’s long-serving personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadira Mitha...
