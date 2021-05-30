Cursing the Guptas

With ANC leaders in denial and the president actively promoting the corruption, a senior civil servant risked everything to stand up to the family and refuse to empty state coffers into their hands. Themba Maseko has paid a price for his clear conscience, he tells Sam Mkokeli

Defying president Jacob Zuma came easily to Themba Maseko. Equally easy was using profanities to tell Ajay Gupta and his brother to get lost.



After all, the ANC's deepest values had been ingrained in him from an early age. Maseko was a kid who dodged bullets during the Soweto uprisings in 1976. He went on to be a leading student activist and one of the youngest MPs of the Nelson Mandela era. He had met ANC luminaries such as OR Tambo while the ANC leader was exiled in London...