Germany atones, but not all are at peace in Namibia
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Germany apologised on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama people in Namibia more than a century ago, and for the first time described the massacre as genocide as it agreed to fund projects worth more than €1bn.
Namibia’s President Hage Geingob welcomed the “historic” move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed on by Germany and Namibia as “an insult” because it does not include payment of reparations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.