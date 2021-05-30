Germany atones, but not all are at peace in Namibia

Germany apologised on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama people in Namibia more than a century ago, and for the first time described the massacre as genocide as it agreed to fund projects worth more than €1bn.



Namibia’s President Hage Geingob welcomed the “historic” move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed on by Germany and Namibia as “an insult” because it does not include payment of reparations...