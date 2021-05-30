How Sudanese man took a giant leap to freedom and became a doctor

Emmanuel Taban had the toughest start to life imaginable, growing up in poverty amid the civil war in Sudan. Despite the hardships, he set his heart on becoming a doctor — and trekking to SA. Jonathan Ancer spoke to him about his epic journey

The saying “from a log cabin to the White House” means that anybody, no matter their background, can become president of the US (with No 45 at the centre of a criminal investigation, the saying may soon become: from the White House to the big house).



In Emmanuel Taban’s case the saying should be “from street child to stethoscope” — and even that doesn’t capture the extraordinary twists and remarkable turns his life has taken from growing up in poverty in a village in war-racked southern Sudan to graduating as a doctor in SA...