One fair way to pay for past abuses

Germany will pay Namibia about €1.1bn (R18.4bn) in reparations for committing genocide during the colonial occupation of that country a century ago. The deal will create a 30-year programme of investment in infrastructure, health care and training in Namibia.



It wasn’t easy reaching the agreement. Negotiations began in 2015. Last year, Germany offered Namibia €10m, which was rejected. The deal sets a precedent for the victims and descendants of historic abuses seeking reparations payments — calls for which have grown in response to the Black Lives Matter campaign — but there are many obstacles...