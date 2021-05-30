Opinion & Analysis

One fair way to pay for past abuses

30 May 2021 - 00:00 By The Conversation

Germany will pay Namibia about €1.1bn (R18.4bn) in reparations for committing genocide during the colonial occupation of that country a century ago. The deal will create a 30-year programme of investment in infrastructure, health care and training in Namibia.

It wasn’t easy reaching the agreement. Negotiations began in 2015. Last year, Germany offered Namibia €10m, which was rejected. The deal sets a precedent for the victims and descendants of historic abuses seeking reparations payments — calls for which have grown in response to the Black Lives Matter campaign — but there are many obstacles...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  2. WARREN GOLDSTEIN | Dear Mr President, there’s no apartheid in Israel Opinion & Analysis
  3. Q&A with Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...