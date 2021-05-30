One fair way to pay for past abuses
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Germany will pay Namibia about €1.1bn (R18.4bn) in reparations for committing genocide during the colonial occupation of that country a century ago. The deal will create a 30-year programme of investment in infrastructure, health care and training in Namibia.
It wasn’t easy reaching the agreement. Negotiations began in 2015. Last year, Germany offered Namibia €10m, which was rejected. The deal sets a precedent for the victims and descendants of historic abuses seeking reparations payments — calls for which have grown in response to the Black Lives Matter campaign — but there are many obstacles...
