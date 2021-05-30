Opinion

Our leaders don’t do efficiency, so open up the rollout

It is all very technical, epidemiology. While we are manifestly in our third wave of the pandemic in SA already, we are not officially there yet. We will be when our rolling seven-day average of new Covid cases reaches 30% of what they were at the peak of the second wave.



We topped out the second wave with a rolling average of 19,042 new cases on January 11. On January 14, deaths attributed to Covid reached a staggering 578, probably a sizeable undercount. On Thursday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases counted 4,424 new cases. When the seven-day new-case rolling average gets past 5,700 we’re officially in the wave. Just a few more days then. Does it even matter?..