Opinion
State has been slow on vaccinations, but others are also to blame
On May 17 SA started its national mass vaccination rollout. This was after delays because of a vaccine shortage. While we welcome the start, the snail’s pace is worrying. There are reports of people waiting for confirmation of when and where to go, and others not knowing what to do, particularly elderly people unfamiliar with the technology.
Whatever methods our government has used to mobilise and communicate, it has not reached the targeted people. Why did it opt for a modern way of communicating, knowing SA’s levels of poverty; many people don’t have smartphones or laptops. The government also failed to communicate clearly about people with underlying conditions and disabilities. When dealing with the magnitude of Covid, bad planning and communication cannot be accepted; people’s lives are at risk with every minute that passes...
