Opinion & Analysis

The case for bringing in Cuban water engineers to help SA

30 May 2021 - 00:00 By SPUTNIK RATAU

SA and Cuba established full diplomatic relations in May 1994 and have collaborated in the field of water and sanitation since December 2001, when the first bilateral agreement was signed.

Since then, a further two agreements have been signed. To date, 82 Cuban engineers and scientists have been seconded to the department of water & sanitation (DWS)...

