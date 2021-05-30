The case for bringing in Cuban water engineers to help SA
30 May 2021 - 00:00
SA and Cuba established full diplomatic relations in May 1994 and have collaborated in the field of water and sanitation since December 2001, when the first bilateral agreement was signed.
Since then, a further two agreements have been signed. To date, 82 Cuban engineers and scientists have been seconded to the department of water & sanitation (DWS)...
