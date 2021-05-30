Time to purge the deadwood from Ramaphosa's cabinet

Yesterday marked a full two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the current national executive. In a country that had become too accustomed to a president reshuffling his cabinet in the middle of the night at the slightest provocation, perhaps it is a sign of a return to stability that Ramaphosa has kept his team unchanged for so long.



In the nine years he was in office, Ramaphosa's predecessor, Jacob Zuma, reshuffled his cabinet at least 10 times...