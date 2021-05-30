Why persist in failure when solutions exist?

At the end of May, previously vaccine-starved SA faces a curious paradox: the supply of inoculations against the deadly coronavirus vastly exceeds demand. At least in theory.



This strange dilemma is almost entirely explicable because the government, in light of so many demonstrable serial botch-ups on this front, insists on centralising and nationalising the broken appointments system, which we were assured would be up and working, for seniors, on May 17. I wonder how many over-60s have actually received the long-awaited SMS advising them of their place and time of appointment for the life-saving jab. I know of two such souls, one in Cape Town and one in Johannesburg as of midweek...