Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness

CEO André de Ruyter might be doing his best, but the disarray at Eskom’s power stations is so far gone that it seems to be a miracle SA has any electricity at all. Sabelo Skiti looks at the perennial problem of load-shedding

On Wednesday night this week only one of Eskom’s 17 power stations was operating at full capacity. That’s not even the scariest part.



That power station, Komati, is 60 years old and produces only 1% of SA’s electricity needs. Located between Bethal and Middelburg in Mpumalanga, it generates a mere 115MW for the grid...