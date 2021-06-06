Joblessness threatens the stability of the country

This week's unemployment figures, reported in Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, while not completely unexpected, paint a grim picture for the country, the economy and those South Africans directly impacted by joblessness. Once more, the survey showed, our unemployment rate rose, to reach the 32.6% mark - up from 32.5% in the last quarter of 2020. This is the highest level since the survey began in 2008. On the expanded definition, the percentage of those without work now stands at an unsustainable 43.2%.



The youth remain the hardest hit by unemployment, with a staggering 74.7% out-of-work rate, on the broadened definition...