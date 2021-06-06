Kasrils breached acceptable boundaries of civilised discourse

We, the undersigned leaders of the South African Jewish community, hereby condemn with disgust the article by Ronnie Kasrils, shockingly entitled “A chief rabbi who is a disgrace to his faith and to human decency (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-05-30-a-chief-rabbi-who-is-a-disgrace-to-his-faith-and-to-human-decency/)”, that appeared in the Sunday Times on May 30.



Mr Kasrils is entitled to his views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, no matter how prejudiced, tendentious and selective they may be. He is further entitled to disagree, as strongly as he wishes, with those who do not endorse his opinions. In his latest diatribe, however, Kasrils has breached all acceptable boundaries of civil and civilised discourse. Not content with demonising and defaming the state of Israel, he has vilified and crassly impugned the integrity of chief rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein, the public face of the Jewish faith community in SA...