Mkhize is Ramaphosa's problem, not ours
06 June 2021 - 00:04
Depending on who you spoke to among those who regarded themselves as being in President Cyril Ramaphosa's inner circle at the end of last year, health minister Zweli Mkhize was either a huge asset or a great threat to the president.
Those who saw him as an asset credited the minister - the man they affectionately call "Bhuti" (Big Brother) in some KwaZulu-Natal ANC and government circles - for much of the good PR Ramaphosa and his government received for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the early days of the national lockdown...
