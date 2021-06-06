Opinion & Analysis

Prosecutions will make Zondo a bigger success

06 June 2021 - 00:03

The Zondo commission, with all its limitations, including that some of the bigwigs of grand corruption have evaded it, should be deemed successful. This is based, among other things, on its exposure of systemic corruption in the ANC and the government that up to now has been vigorously denied.

The commission faces increasingly loud criticism about its prolonged duration, its ballooning costs and that many of the most obviously corrupt personalities have not even been near the commission...

