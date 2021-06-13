A major step towards full land rights for rural SA

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) describes itself as an organisation that looks after about 2.8-million hectares of land for the "benefit, material welfare and social wellbeing" of about 5.2-million people in KwaZulu-Natal.



Yet Pietermaritzburg high court (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-06-11-ingonyama-trust-lease-programme-is-unlawful-high-court-rules/) judge Isaac Madondo found on Friday that the controversial decision by the ITB to charge a fee for usage of land held in trust is illegal and a violation of SA's constitution...