A major step towards full land rights for rural SA
13 June 2021 - 00:05
The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) describes itself as an organisation that looks after about 2.8-million hectares of land for the "benefit, material welfare and social wellbeing" of about 5.2-million people in KwaZulu-Natal.
Yet Pietermaritzburg high court (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-06-11-ingonyama-trust-lease-programme-is-unlawful-high-court-rules/) judge Isaac Madondo found on Friday that the controversial decision by the ITB to charge a fee for usage of land held in trust is illegal and a violation of SA's constitution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.