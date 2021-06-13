A paradigm shift in the war on graft in the construction industry

The construction industry alters the nature, function and appearance of our towns, cities, communities and country, and makes an immense contribution to our quality of life.



As one of the largest industrial employers, and with huge annual capital investments, the industry accounts for the majority of the total amount of raw materials needed in the global economy, including iron ore, clay, sand, stone, gravel and other quarried material...