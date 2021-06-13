Busani Ngcaweni, NSG head focused on 'renaissance of the public service'
In an unassuming office block in downtown Pretoria, the head of the National School of Government has set his sights on nothing less than a renaissance of the public service — and he’ll be putting senior civil servants into a flight simulator to sharpen them up, writes Mike Siluma
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Busani Ngcaweni, the head of the National School of Government (NSG), uses an unlikely analogy in explaining the need to upskill SA’s public servants, who include top decision-makers such as cabinet ministers, MECs and directors-general.
What SA needs to become a world-beating nation with an effective civil service, he says, are public servants who plan and discharge their duties with the meticulousness and single-mindedness of an airline pilot...
