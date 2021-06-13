Good appointment, but are the two hats not in conflict?

Since there is a real possibility that health minister Zweli Mkhize may never return to the job, President Cyril Ramaphosa could soon have a major headache trying to find a replacement.



That the health portfolio is currently the second-most important, after the president's, in the cabinet is no exaggeration given the Covid-19 crisis and the country's failure to roll out vaccines at a satisfactory pace...