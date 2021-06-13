Let's hope Cyril learnt at the G7 how to run an efficient vaccination programme

As President Cyril Ramaphosa flies home from his photo shoot with world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall in the UK, one would hope that, apart from exchanging pleasantries, he has also gained some tips or insight from his fellow summiteers on how to get on top of Covid-19. The US and UK especially, after some initial screw-ups, have been very successful in vaccinating their people. And we can learn from their experience.



Although the US now has had over 600,000 deaths, the highest in the world, most of these can be laid at the door of Donald Trump, who seemed interested in fanning the flames of the pandemic rather than dousing them...