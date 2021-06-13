Soweto uprising: An unintended lesson of 1976

The Nats thought imposing Afrikaans in black schools would entrench apartheid, writes Nadine Dreyer. But black youth learnt the power of resistance

The teacher walked into the classroom and shouted, “Wiskunde!” The pupils fell silent. Then the teacher picked up a piece of chalk and wrote numbers on the blackboard. The pupils could not understand a word he was saying. It dawned on them that wiskunde is Afrikaans for mathematics.



Some of the older students raised their hands to tell the teacher that his lesson was unintelligible for the pupils...