WATCH | 'Many people walk this street without knowing what happened here'

On a winter morning of 1976, the children of Soweto had had enough of being told what to do by the apartheid state. They came out in their thousands to protest. Leonie Wagner this week visited the streets where the Soweto uprising started — and where children died

Manase Sefatlhe lights a cigarette. He needs a smoke after speaking about the events that took place on his street 45 years ago.



That Wednesday in June 1976 was a cold winter morning...