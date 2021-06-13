We cannot be expected to keep quiet while things are falling apart

The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act, which will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power without having to go through licensing requirements, is a major step in resolving the energy crisis and is long overdue.



The decision has largely been welcomed by business, experts on energy and economists who believe this will help fast-track the recovery of our economy from the devastation of Covid-19...