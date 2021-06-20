Bedroom blushes and bribe claim finally under scrutiny

So, the wheels of parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests have creaked into motion, even if 20 months after the fact, as it seeks to look into mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s bribery claims, which he later withdrew, against Sunday World.



Mantashe spectacularly claimed, in October 2019, that he had paid reporters R70,000 to quash a story earlier that year. At the time, he was confronted with claims that he, as a married man, and his cabinet colleague, finance minister Tito Mboweni, were involved in a three-way relationship with a young Pretoria-based woman, Lerato Makgatho...