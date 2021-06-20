Being born again, thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Far from the madding crowd, a group of gogos from Worcester in the Western Cape leave their local clinic singing a verse from the song Mandizalwe Ngokutsha, Sizalwe kabusha (roughly translated as “I have been born again/given a new lease on life”) after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine.
It’s clearly a momentous day for them, particularly as they were able to get vaccinated at their local clinic rather than having to travel long distances...
