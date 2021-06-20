Book extract
BOOK EXTRACT | Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey on apartheid heavies, busting gang leaders & crooked police
Underworld figures and assassins loom large in Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey's book, as does the constant fear of death and the state of SA’s broken police force
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey was head of detectives in the Western Cape before being fired in May for ‘disrespectful’ social media posts, reportedly aimed at national commissioner of police Khehla Sitole.
Vearey supporters have responded with nationwide protests and demands for clean policing...
