BOOK EXTRACT | Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey on apartheid heavies, busting gang leaders & crooked police

Underworld figures and assassins loom large in Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey's book, as does the constant fear of death and the state of SA’s broken police force

Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey was head of detectives in the Western Cape before being fired in May for ‘disrespectful’ social media posts, reportedly aimed at national commissioner of police Khehla Sitole.



Vearey supporters have responded with nationwide protests and demands for clean policing...