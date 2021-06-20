CARTOON | Hamba Kahle, Kenneth Kaunda
20 June 2021 - 00:00
The African continent was in mourning this week at the death of liberation hero and founding president of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.
Kaunda, or “KK” as he was popularly known, died on Thursday at the age of 97...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.