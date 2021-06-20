Editorial

Chaos in forensic labs a betrayal of the vulnerable

A teenager lives in fear. At 14 she was gang-raped by three men. The case against the men stalled because of outstanding DNA results.



The results need to establish the paternity of a foetus because the girl, now 16, fell pregnant and the pregnancy was terminated. Should the DNA tests prove that one of the men is a match, all of them could be sent to jail for a long time...