Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Chaos in forensic labs a betrayal of the vulnerable

20 June 2021 - 00:06 By Sunday Times

A teenager lives in fear. At 14 she was gang-raped by three men. The case against the men stalled because of outstanding DNA results.

The results need to establish the paternity of a foetus because the girl, now 16, fell pregnant and the pregnancy was terminated. Should the DNA tests prove that one of the men is a match, all of them could be sent to jail for a long time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  2. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | After all the bad stuff, finally it's been a good week Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Good appointment, but are the two hats not in conflict? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Let's hope Cyril learnt at the G7 how to run an efficient ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...