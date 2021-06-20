Kenneth Kaunda: The last giant of an African era

Kenneth Kaunda, who died in Lusaka this week at the age of 97, once said it was his wish for Zambians to have an egg on their table for breakfast every morning, a pint of milk, and a pair of shoes on their feet.



In the end the nation he led to independence would have conflicting emotions about the 27 years he spent at the helm, eventually booting him out by an overwhelming majority in 1991...