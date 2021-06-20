Our strength lies in our diversity
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Embracing, building on and leveraging SA’s diversity are crucial to lifting economic growth, inclusive development and maintaining societal peace. Capitalising on its diversity will be crucial if SA is to quickly recover from the devastating Covid-19 financial, health and social crises.
Rejecting SA’s diversity, marginalising society along ethnicity, colour and political affiliation, undermines economic growth, development and societal peace...
