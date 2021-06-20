Power to the people: now for proof of concept

The first electric lights in SA were lit up by the Kimberley municipality in the 1880s, and in the early days of electricity the power generators were the municipalities and the burgeoning mining companies.



Even after Eskom was founded in 1923, it was the Victoria Falls and Transvaal Power Company that continued to supply many of the mines, and it was only after 1948 that SA's power system was nationalised, and ultimately centralised...