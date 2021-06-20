Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the cap onself-generated energy will be raised from 10MW to 100MW. Chris Barron asked minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe ...

20 June 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Are you happy with this?

I'm a disciplined person of the organisation. When a decision is taken it is binding on me...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  2. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | After all the bad stuff, finally it's been a good week Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Good appointment, but are the two hats not in conflict? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Let's hope Cyril learnt at the G7 how to run an efficient ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...