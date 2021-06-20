Talk of a post-pandemic reset is a triumph of hope over experience in our case

There's been a lot of loose and lazy talk about how the pandemic is going to change the world and that there won't be any going back to the "old" ways of doing things and all that.



And that maxim about never letting a good crisis go to waste has been deployed to good effect for the umpteenth time. But we've been here before. And despite such fervent assertions, change has often proved hard to bring about...