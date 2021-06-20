Editorial

The government must show it is serious about containing third wave

The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, signalled by a dramatic increase in the number of infections and a steady climb in the death rate, is something that should surprise none of us.



Even as the pandemic's last wave subsided earlier in the year, experts warned that SA faced the possibility, even certainty, of another Covid surge unless steps were taken to fundamentally contain and change the course of the disease...