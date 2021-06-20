Why great business leaders are scarce — and what we can do about it

Why we do what we do as a business has always been simple — to make money. Capitalism demands nothing less, but if you ask children what they want to do when they grow up and why they want to do it, most below the age of seven won’t say “money”. Their passion for fun and desire to help others are usually the reasons.



But what if we adopted the same thought process as children, who often act on instinct, into our adult lives and into our businesses? Many of the ideas of visionary leaders of our time started with passion and purpose. This paved the way for a future vision in service of a greater cause...