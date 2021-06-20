Opinion & Analysis

Why great business leaders are scarce — and what we can do about it

20 June 2021 - 00:00 By Pepe Marais

Why we do what we do as a business has always been simple — to make money. Capitalism demands nothing less, but if you ask children what they want to do when they grow up and why they want to do it, most below the age of seven won’t say “money”. Their passion for fun and desire to help others are usually the reasons.

But what if we adopted the same thought process as children, who often act on instinct, into our adult lives and into our businesses? Many of the ideas of visionary leaders of our time started with passion and purpose. This paved the way for a future vision in service of a greater cause...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  2. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | After all the bad stuff, finally it's been a good week Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Good appointment, but are the two hats not in conflict? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Let's hope Cyril learnt at the G7 how to run an efficient ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...