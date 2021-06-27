Opinion & Analysis

An apartheid wound that has yet to be cleansed

No-one has ever been prosecuted for the killing of the Cradock Four 36 years ago, writes David Forbes

27 June 2021 - 00:00 By David Forbes

June 27 1985 was a dark apartheid winter's night. Vrek koud. Four men sped east on the N2 highway, escaping the then Port Elizabeth after a clandestine meeting.

The road was nice and quiet by 9.30pm. Like a restless spirit, sea fog eddied across the piled concrete dolosse, then hazed the yellow street lights of Bluewater Bay...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Royal succession should be clear to avoid legal disputes Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Iqbal Surve Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Mbeki's return is welcome, but it highlights a problem Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Never underestimate the power of the need to belong Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...