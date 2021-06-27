An apartheid wound that has yet to be cleansed

No-one has ever been prosecuted for the killing of the Cradock Four 36 years ago, writes David Forbes

June 27 1985 was a dark apartheid winter's night. Vrek koud. Four men sped east on the N2 highway, escaping the then Port Elizabeth after a clandestine meeting.



The road was nice and quiet by 9.30pm. Like a restless spirit, sea fog eddied across the piled concrete dolosse, then hazed the yellow street lights of Bluewater Bay...