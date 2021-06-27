An incapable state that even breaks the rusks

Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters were on the streets of Pretoria on Friday protesting for the rapid approval by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) of Chinese and Russian vaccines. The fact that the vaccines may not work that well, not against our B.1.351 variant, nor the (Indian) Delta variant coming our way, was beside the point.



The New York Times reported last week on an ugly truth beginning to emerge - your economic recovery and your ability to withstand new variants may depend on the early vaccines you got. The Chinese jabs are not doing well by this measure...