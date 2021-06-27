Applauding China's destination, but not its journey
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Could it be that every time they look in admiration at China's developmental success, ANC leaders experience a form of cognitive dissonance?
I was struck this week by two news reports in Business Day, seemingly unrelated but featured incidentally one above the other. One was an account of how ANC leaders lavished praise on the Communist Party of China (CPC), ahead of its centenary this Thursday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.