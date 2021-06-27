CARTOON | Malema becomes certified super-spreader eventing professional
27 June 2021 - 00:00
EFF leader Julius Malema, along with hundreds of his party's supporters, descended on Pretoria on Friday in their “march to save lives” and demand approval of the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines for use in SA.
The march was a violation of lockdown regulations on gatherings and safety protocols. Social distancing wasn't observed, while some supporters did not wear face masks at all...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.