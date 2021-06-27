CARTOON | Malema becomes certified super-spreader eventing professional

EFF leader Julius Malema, along with hundreds of his party's supporters, descended on Pretoria on Friday in their “march to save lives” and demand approval of the Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines for use in SA.



The march was a violation of lockdown regulations on gatherings and safety protocols. Social distancing wasn't observed, while some supporters did not wear face masks at all...