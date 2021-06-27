Distracted by the pandemic, we forget the ever-present contagion of brutal crime

As Covid-19 continues to scythe through the country with a ferocious intensity, an epidemic that is often forgotten or taken for granted is doing almost as much damage. Unlike the pandemic, though, it doesn't dip, nor does it come in waves; it only rises. Crime has been so endemic it's become embedded in our soul. Unfortunately we've almost learnt to live with it.



As the country's attention is wholly consumed by the existential threat posed by Covid-19, crime from time to time rudely intrudes into our stupor. But it's the more outrageous incidents that grab the headlines. But unlike the pandemic, which is an intruder from outside in more ways than one, crime is us turning against each other, it's an undeclared civil war. In fact more people die from crime in SA than

in many countries involved in actual war. Murders, rapes, armed robberies are carried out daily, and they go unreported. They don't

make news any more. But in each one of them, many lives are scarred and lost...